Lamine Yamal Under Scrutiny After Reports Of Hiring People With Dwarfism At Party

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is under fire following reports that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers for his lavish 18th birthday celebration. The incident has sparked backlash from disability rights groups and triggered possible legal scrutiny in Spain.

Government Seeks Legal Action

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has formally requested prosecutors to investigate the matter. Ministry director Jesús Martín Blanco condemned the practice, telling Europa Press that it “takes us back to the Middle Ages.” The Ministry’s call for action comes amid growing public criticism and concern over the alleged exploitation of people with disabilities for entertainment purposes.

Disability Rights Group Reacts Strongly

A local disability rights organization denounced the reported hirings, vowing to pursue both legal and social action against those involved. The association described the act as dehumanizing and said it perpetuates outdated stereotypes.

Entertainer Defends Yamal

Amid the controversy, Spanish radio station RAC1 aired an interview with one of the entertainers who claimed to have performed at the party. The man defended Yamal, stating that all entertainers were treated with respect and dignity. He criticized the backlash, suggesting it was unfair to the footballer and overlooked the reality of the situation.

Star-Studded Party Draws Attention

Yamal's 18th birthday celebration was reportedly attended by celebrities and several Barcelona teammates. The event, intended as a milestone celebration for one of Spain’s brightest young stars, has instead drawn widespread scrutiny.

A Rising Star on and off the Pitch

Despite the controversy, Yamal’s football career continues to soar. In May 2025, he signed a long-term contract extension with FC Barcelona, keeping him at the club until 2031. The teenage sensation played a crucial role in helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Yamal also starred for Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024, contributing significantly to their title win and establishing himself as a key figure for both club and country.

As the legal process unfolds, attention will be on how both the player and authorities respond. While the incident has cast a shadow over Yamal’s off-field image, his on-field achievements remain impressive. However, the outcome of the investigation could have broader implications for celebrity conduct and social responsibility in the world of sports.