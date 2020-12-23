हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barcelona

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games for Santos, while Messi needed 749 matches to break the record.

Lionel Messi breaks Pele&#039;s record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barcelona
Photo: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi became the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club on Tuesday after scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona during their La Liga match against Real Valladolid, surpassing Pele`s record goal haul for Brazilian side Santos.

The 33-year-old Argentine, who matched Pele`s mark of 643 goals with a strike against Valencia on Saturday, scored the third goal in the 65th minute as Barca won 3-0 at Valladolid.

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games for Santos, while Messi needed 749 matches to break the record, although he did it in 17 seasons compared to the 19 the Brazil great needed.

Pele, now 80, made his Santos debut aged 15 in 1956 and left in 1974 after winning six Brazilian league titles plus two Copa Libertadores crowns, South America`s European Cup.

Messi, who made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004, has won 10 La Liga titles with the club plus four Champions League trophies.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiPeleBarcelona
Next
Story

Desperate to get our hands on a trophy: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35S

Corona Virus cases in India : Over 23 thousand new cases seen in last 24 hours