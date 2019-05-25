Lionel Messi finishes Europe's top scorer for third straight year

Lionel Messi has become the first player to win Europe`s Golden Shoe award for three straight years after his nearest challenger Kylian Mbappe failed to score the four goals he needed in Paris St Germain`s final league match of the season on Friday.

Messi earned the honour, which goes to the leading scorer in league matches in Europe`s top divisions, for a record-extending sixth time after finding the net 36 times for Barcelona, while Mbappe ended the campaign on 33 goals after scoring PSG`s only goal in a 3-1 loss at Stade de Reims.

While Messi`s goal haul helped his side clinch the La Liga title last month the 31-year-old Argentine said earlier on Friday that he was not giving the Golden Shoe race much thought with the side still coming to terms with their Champions League semi-final elimination to Liverpool.

"I haven`t been thinking about that prize at all, we are still coping with what happened against Liverpool and I`m not thinking about personal awards," Messi told a news conference ahead of Saturday`s Copa del Rey final against Valencia.