Lionel Messi Magic Propels Inter Miami To MLS Playoff Second Round With 4-0 Win Over Nashville

Lionel Messi produced another masterclass, scoring twice and assisting two more as Inter Miami thrashed Nashville 4-0 on Saturday to storm into the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs. The Argentine legend, alongside fellow countryman Tadeo Allende, dismantled Nashville’s defense to help Miami win the best-of-three Eastern Conference first-round series 2-1.

The victory ensured Miami avoided a third first-round elimination in four seasons, following early exits in 2022 and 2023. They will now face FC Cincinnati in the next round after Cincinnati defeated Columbus 2-1 in their own series decider.

Messi Dominates Early, Inspires Miami’s Commanding Win

The 38-year-old eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner after collecting a deflected ball near the edge of the box. Messi doubled the lead in the 39th minute, finishing coolly from outside the area following a smart assist from 19-year-old Argentine striker Mateo Silvetti.

Despite missing star forward Luis Suarez, who was suspended for one game due to violent conduct in the previous match, Inter Miami showed complete control with Messi leading the charge.

Allende Completes the Rout With a Second-Half Brace

In the second half, Messi turned provider, setting up compatriot Tadeo Allende for two quick goals in the 73rd and 76th minutes. The first came from a fine build-up involving Jordi Alba, while the second saw Allende chip over the goalkeeper after latching onto Messi’s long pass.

The partnership between Messi and Allende proved unstoppable, as the pair combined for all four goals in Miami’s most dominant playoff display to date.

Cincinnati Awaits After Beating Columbus

At Cincinnati, Brazilian striker Brenner Souza scored twice in the 67th and 86th minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit and lead FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 win over Columbus. Canadian forward Jacen Russell-Rowe had earlier given Columbus the lead in the 61st minute.

The win sets up a high-voltage clash between Messi’s Inter Miami and Cincinnati in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Minnesota Stun Seattle in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In the Western Conference, Minnesota United pulled off a remarkable upset, eliminating Seattle Sounders 7-6 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw. The match saw dramatic twists, with Seattle’s Jordan Morris equalizing in the 88th minute to force the shootout.

Minnesota played with 10 men for more than half the game after Joseph Rosales was sent off in the 41st minute. Despite that, Jefferson Diaz and Anthony Markanich scored in the 62nd and 71st minutes to put United ahead before Seattle struck back late.

Goalkeeper St. Clair Becomes Hero in Shootout

The penalty shootout went to 10 rounds before Minnesota goalkeeper and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair sealed victory by scoring his own penalty and then watching Seattle’s Andrew Thomas hit the crossbar.

Thomas, brought in specifically for the shootout after regular keeper Stefan Frei was substituted, had earlier injured his hand but stayed on. Despite making two saves, Seattle failed to capitalize on their chances, missing twice in sudden death.

With the dramatic win, Minnesota advanced to the second round, where they will face the winner of Sunday’s clash between Portland and top-seeded San Diego.