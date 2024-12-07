Lionel Messi Named 2024 MLS Most Valuable Player After Record-Breaking Season In Inter Miami

Argentina and Inter Miami's talismanic forward Lionel Messi was named the 2024 Landon Donovan Major League Soccer (MLS) Most Valuable Player on Friday. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner clinched his first MLS MVP award after enjoying a record-breaking season with Inter Miami.

The 37-year-old netted 20 goals and registered 16 assists in just 20 regular season games for the Herons. With 36 goal contributions, it was the fifth-highest single-season total in league history.

With Messi in the side, Inter Miami went on to secure a record 74 points in the regular season. When Messi featured in the side, Inter Miami lost just one game, going 12 wins, six draws and a sole loss.

The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 to the individual player determined by a poll of players, club technical staff and media to be the most valuable to his club.

Messi became the fifth Argentine to be named MLS MVP after burshing away competition from Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez for this year's award. Messi was crowned with the award during his first full MLS season, having joined Miami in July 2023.

Messi won the award with a total of 38.43 per cent with Cucho missing out on the coveted award after finishing second with 33.70 per cent.

In a record-breaking season with Miami, Messi averaged an MLS-record 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes.

Even though Inter Miami dominated the regular season, success in playoffs turned out to be elusive. Inter Miami suffered a defeat against Atlanta United in the first round with a 2-1 best-of-three series loss.

Messi will return to MLS with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez in the next season. The club announced that former FC Barcelona player Javier Mascherano will take up the head coach role after Tata Martino stepped down from the position.