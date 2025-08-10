Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of Florida Derby As Inter Miami Face Orlando City

Inter Miami vs Orlando: Inter Miami will be without their talisman Lionel Messi for Sunday’s highly anticipated Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against Florida rivals Orlando City, as the Argentine continues to recover from a “minor” muscle injury.

Mascherano Confirmed Messi Out Of Orlando Trip

Head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed on Saturday that Messi will not feature in the match at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium.

“No, Leo will not be available tomorrow,” Mascherano told reporters. “He is fine, but obviously it would be crazy to risk taking him to Orlando because of all that is ahead. We are optimistic that he will soon return with us.”

Messi, who picked up the injury in his upper right leg during Miami’s 3-1 win over Necaxa on August 2 in the Leagues Cup, has already missed the team’s last group stage match. The club has not provided a specific timetable for his return.

Recent Form and Stakes for the Rivalry

Inter Miami (12-4-6, 42 points) come into the Florida Derby on the back of a 3-1 midweek victory over Pumas UNAM, a result that secured them a place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Orlando City (11-6-8, 41 points) also booked their quarterfinal spot after an emphatic 5-1 win against Necaxa.

Sunday’s encounter offers Miami a chance for revenge after Orlando’s dominant 3-0 win in Fort Lauderdale on May 18 – one of Miami’s heaviest defeats this season, and one that came with Messi on the pitch.

Since that loss, Inter have been in strong league form, losing just once in nine MLS matches (6-1-2). Orlando, meanwhile, have struggled for home dominance, winning only two of their last six league matches at Exploria Stadium. Defensive lapses have been an issue for the hosts, although they have scored in each of their past 14 league outings.

Key Players and Offensive Firepower

Messi’s absence will put more onus on Miami’s other attacking stars, with Rodrigo De Paul who scored his first goal for the Herons in the win over Pumas UNAM expected to play a key role. Miami’s attack has been one of the league’s most potent, scoring 49 goals so far, while Orlando are close behind with 46.

The game also carries significant weight in the Eastern Conference standings. Inter sit fifth, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia and just one point ahead of sixth-placed Orlando but with three games in hand.

After the clash with Orlando, Miami will host the LA Galaxy on August 16, followed by a Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Tigres UANL three days later. Mascherano’s cautious approach with Messi underlines the club’s focus on keeping the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner fit for the crucial fixtures ahead.