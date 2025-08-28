Lionel Messi Scores Twice As Inter Miami Beat Orlando To Reach Leagues Cup Final

Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of Inter Miami, scoring twice in his return from injury as Miami defeated Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night. The victory booked Miami a place in the Leagues Cup Final, where they will face the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Messi, who had only recently recovered from a hamstring issue, looked sharp in his second appearance in two weeks. His presence brought energy back into the Miami attack and ultimately made the difference in a tense Florida derby.

Orlando Strike First, Miami Hit Back

The game, however, didn’t start in Miami’s favor. Orlando’s Marco Pašalić opened the scoring just before halftime, with the goal surviving a VAR check for handball. Despite being a goal down, Miami responded strongly in the second half.

In the 77th minute, Messi leveled the score from the penalty spot after Tadeo Allende was fouled inside the box. His calm finish ignited the home supporters and shifted momentum in Miami’s favor.

Just 11 minutes later, Messi struck again with classic brilliance. Linking up with Jordi Alba, he slotted home in the 88th minute to put Miami ahead 2-1. The night was capped off by Luis Suarez and Telasco Segovia combining for the third goal in stoppage time, sealing Miami’s victory.

Tempers Flare as Orlando Coach Voices Frustration

The match was a heated affair, featuring nine yellow cards and one red. Orlando City’s David Brekalo was sent off after receiving a second booking, a decision that left Orlando coach Óscar Pareja furious.

“Brekalo’s (first) yellow card was unbelievable. He doesn’t even touch the player,” Pareja said post-match. “This affects a team and affects the players to where the game becomes very difficult.”

Miami Eyes Another Trophy

Inter Miami, who previously won the Leagues Cup in 2022, now stand just one win away from lifting the trophy again. With Javier Mascherano serving a suspension, assistant coach Javier Morales praised his side’s fight: “We are always excited to win and now we have an opportunity to take home a trophy.” Miami’s dream run continues, and with Messi back in full flow, another title could soon be within their grasp.