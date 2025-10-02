Lionel Messi Set To Visit India In December 2025, Calls It A ‘Very Special Country’

Football fans in India are set for a historic December, as Argentine legend Lionel Messi has officially confirmed his long-awaited return to the country after 14 years. The World Cup-winning icon will headline the GOAT Tour of India 2025, a special multi-city event blending football, music, and cultural festivities.

A Long-Awaited Return

Messi last visited India in 2011, when he led Argentina against Venezuela in a friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Fourteen years later, he is set to reconnect with Indian fans, calling India a “very special country” and praising its passion for football.

Cities and Schedule

The GOAT Tour is scheduled between December 13 and 15, 2025. Messi is expected to travel across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with a special meeting lined up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

What’s on the Tour

The tour promises more than just football. Events will include:

Football clinics and workshops with young athletes

Concerts and cultural shows celebrating Messi’s legacy

Fan meet-and-greet sessions

A padel exhibition in Mumbai

The unveiling of a 25-foot mural and a life-size Messi statue in Kolkata, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations

Tickets for the events are expected to begin at around ₹3,500, making the tour accessible to fans across the country.

Argentina in Kerala Before the Tour

In addition to Messi’s personal tour, the Argentina national team is scheduled to play a FIFA international friendly in Kerala between November 10 and 18, 2025. The match will likely take place in Kochi, though it remains unclear if Messi himself will feature.

Messi’s Excitement

Sharing his thoughts on the trip, Messi said: “India is a very special country, and I am looking forward to meeting my fans there again. Football has grown a lot since I last visited, and I can’t wait to see the passion of a new generation.”

December 2025 is shaping up to be unforgettable for Indian football fans. Between the Argentina team’s visit and Messi’s GOAT Tour, the country is preparing to host one of the greatest athletes of all time in what will be a landmark moment for the sport in India.