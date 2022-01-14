हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi gives update on recovery from COVID, reveals his comeback details

Pochettino said Messi remains under the supervision of the team's medical staff. The club said Friday that Messi "will gradually rejoin the squad next week."

Lionel Messi gives update on recovery from COVID, reveals his comeback details
(Source: Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi will miss another game for Paris Saint-Germain after acknowledging that his recovery from COVID-19 has been slower than expected.

The Argentina forward won't be available for Saturday's game against Brest at Parc des Princes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday.

The 34-year-old Messi missed PSG's 1-1 draw at Lyon last Sunday when the French league returned from its winter break. Messi had become infected while home in Argentina.

He later tested negative and returned to Paris.

Messi said in a social media post on Thursday that "it has taken me more time than I had expected to get better" but that he's "almost recovered" and eager to get back on the field.

"I have been training these days to get back to 100%," he wrote on Instagram.

"There are some very exciting challenges ahead this year and I hope that we can all see one another again very soon."

Pochettino said Messi remains under the supervision of the team's medical staff. The club said Friday that Messi "will gradually rejoin the squad next week."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

After this weekend, league-leader PSG hosts Reims on Jan. 23 before the international break.

Neymar remains out because of an ankle injury he picked up in late November and wasn't included in the Brazil squad announced Thursday for World Cup qualifying.

Argentina and Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiLigue 1PSGCOVID-19
Next
Story

Liverpool frustrated by 10-man Arsenal in League Cup semifinal draw

Must Watch

PT52M26S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Why did Channi apologize for the lapse in PM Security 'now'?