LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Vs Nashville Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Vs Nashville SC Live In India?

All You Need To Know About Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Vs Nashville: Live Streaming, Probable Starting XIs, Match Details. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In an eagerly anticipated clash, Lionel Messi is all set to lead Inter Miami as they vie for their first major title, facing off against Nashville SC, a team also in pursuit of their inaugural hardware in the Leagues Cup final. Messi's recent stellar performance came during a gripping 4-1 semifinal victory over the Philadelphia Union, where he showcased his goal-scoring prowess.

Predicted Lineups:

Inter Miami:

  1. Callender
  2. Yedlin
  3. Miller
  4. Kryvtsov
  5. Alba
  6. Arroyo
  7. Busquets
  8. Cremaschi
  9. Messi
  10. Martinez
  11. Taylor

Nashville:

  1. Panicco
  2. Lovitz
  3. Zimmerman
  4. MacNaughton
  5. Moore
  6. Shaffelburg
  7. Godoy
  8. McCarty
  9. Muyl
  10. Mukhtar
  11. Surridge

History:

The history between these two teams adds intrigue to the match. Their last encounter in the U.S. Open Cup on May 23, 2023, saw Inter Miami edge out Nashville SC 2-1. Both Miami and Nashville entered Major League Soccer in 2020 as expansion teams, but their approaches have differed significantly.

Inter Miami has always aimed for the stars, boasting notable signings like French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentine World Cup finalist Gonzalo Higuain. However, their most monumental acquisition was none other than Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who joined their ranks just nine months after leading Argentina to a World Cup victory. Since his debut in the group opener, Messi has scored nine goals and assisted four, solidifying his status as a game-changer.

Streaming/Telecast Information:

For those eagerly waiting to catch this thrilling Leagues Cup final, here's what you need to know:

When: The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 am IST at the Geodis Park on August 20.

Where to Watch: You can watch the Leagues Cup final live on Apple TV+ in India. Unfortunately, the match will not be telecast in India.

