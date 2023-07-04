trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630628
LIVE Updates | IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football Match Live Score: Sandesh Jhingan Pumped For Finale Clash

LIVE Updates | India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football LIVE Scorecard: India will take on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF 2023 Championship on Tuesday.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

The Indian men's football team is set to take on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The two sides have already met each other once in this championship in the group and the contest ended as a 1-1 draw.

Defending champions India defeated 2-0 Nepal in the summit clash of the last edition of 2021. India are chasing their ninth SAFF Championship title on July 4.

Sunil Chhetri and co will look to win back-to-back titles after winning the Intercontinental Cup last month with a win over Lebanon in the final. The Indian captain has been in sensational form in this tournament and he will surely look to score on the big night for the Blue Tigers.

Follow LIVE updates and Score from India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final match here.

04 July 2023
15:43 PM

LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Championship 2023: Livestream details

India will lock horns with Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final. The Blue Tigers will play the final at home in Bengaluru. Checkoout Livestreaming details and more in the link below.

Click here

15:24 PM

LIVE India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final

Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship final which will take place in Bengaluru. India will lock horns with Kuwait on Tuesday evening eyeing their ninth SAFF title.

