topStoriesenglish2624853
NewsFootball
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: All Eyes On Sunil Chhetri

LIVE Updates | India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Football LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from IND vs PAK football match taking place in Bengaluru here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: All Eyes On Sunil Chhetri
LIVE Blog

Just a few days after their Intercontinental Cup triumph, India's men football team are set to begin their title defense of the SAFF Championship with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. India are reputed to be the most successful team in the SAFF Championship and coach Igor Stimac would be keen to keep things that way only when the Blue Tigers take on the Pakistan football team in their opening clash.

Pakistan's best performance in the tournament history has been finishing third in 1997 when they reached the semifinals. India are in fine form as Sunil Chhetri and co have not faced defeat in their last six outings in recent months.

Follow LIVE action, score and updates from the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 football match here.

21 June 2023
15:07 PM

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023: Livestreaming and more

Check out the LIVEstreaming details and more for the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 football match in the link below. The kick-off time is 7:30 PM (IST) in Bengaluru.

Click here

14:30 PM

IND vs PAK Football match: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the high-intensity clash set to take place in Bengaluru. India and Pakistan will begin their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with a big test in their opening game.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile