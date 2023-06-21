LIVE Updates | IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: All Eyes On Sunil Chhetri
LIVE Updates | India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Football LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from IND vs PAK football match taking place in Bengaluru here.
Just a few days after their Intercontinental Cup triumph, India's men football team are set to begin their title defense of the SAFF Championship with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. India are reputed to be the most successful team in the SAFF Championship and coach Igor Stimac would be keen to keep things that way only when the Blue Tigers take on the Pakistan football team in their opening clash.
Pakistan's best performance in the tournament history has been finishing third in 1997 when they reached the semifinals. India are in fine form as Sunil Chhetri and co have not faced defeat in their last six outings in recent months.
India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023: Livestreaming and more
Check out the LIVEstreaming details and more for the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 football match in the link below. The kick-off time is 7:30 PM (IST) in Bengaluru.
IND vs PAK Football match: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the high-intensity clash set to take place in Bengaluru. India and Pakistan will begin their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with a big test in their opening game.