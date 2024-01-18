trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710940
NewsFootball
INDIA VS UZBEKISTAN LIVE FOOTBALL SCORE

LIVE Updates | IND vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back

LIVE Updates | India Vs Uzbekistan (IND Vs UZB), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football LIVE Scorecard: India faced defeat against Australia 2-0 in first game. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 03:34 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE India vs Uzbekistan Football Game: In their AFC Asian Cup match, India faces Uzbekistan following a commendable defensive display in a 2-0 loss to Australia. The betting tips suggest potential goal-scoring scenarios, including both teams scoring at odds 3.20, attributing Uzbekistan's chances to their previous match's missed opportunities. The prediction anticipates an early goal by the 28th minute, considering India's offensive push against Australia and the dynamics of Uzbekistan's lineup. The focus is on Uzbek skipper Jaloliddin Masharipov to score at any time, given his impactful performance in the goalless draw against Syria. Despite Masharipov's recent goal drought in the Greek Super League, his threat level is acknowledged. The odds overview favors Uzbekistan to win at 1.159, with insights provided for those interested in betting on the India vs. Uzbekistan match during the AFC Asian Cup, including promotional codes and additional resources.

Follow Live Updates From India Vs Uzbekistan Match in AFC Asian Cup Below.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines