Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Football Score, ISL 2023-24 Match Today: Subhasish Bose Vs Eli Sabia
Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season on Friday night in Kolkata. Mumbai City recently lost against FC Goa which gives Mohun Bagan a chance to gain their points and level with league leaders Odisha FC who still have a game in hand. However, a win tonight for Super Giant will surely create some pressure on Odisha to win their next one if they want to lead the league.
Mohun Bagan would be very happy with how they have bounced back after four back-to-back losses in December last year since their former coach Antonio Habas has returned. Since Habas returned, Mohun Bagan are unbeaten since their last five games.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.