LIVE Updates | Morocco(0) vs Croatia (0) Football Live Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Intense contest as second half begins

LIVE Updates | Morocco Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Luka Modric's Croatia take on Morocco in their opener of the Qatar tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 05:03 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Updates | Morocco vs Croatia Football Live Score: 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Group F against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday (November 22). The Croats will be led by mercurial skipper Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who will be taking part in his fourth World Cup.

Modric was instrumental in powering Croatia to the 2018 final in Russia before they lost 4-2 to eventual champions France. “Whatever we’ve been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us,” Modric said during the pre-match press conference in Doha.

Croatia’s match against Morocco will be the first game of the day followed by four-time World Champions Germany taking on Japan in a Group E clash at 630pm IST and 2010 World Cup champions Spain taking on Costa Rica at 930pm IST. The final game of the day will be a Group F fixture between Belgium and Canada.

The Germans will look to make up for a shocking first-round exit in Russia – the first time that they crashed out from the Group Stage in the World Cup. Japan, on the other hand, will be bidding to reach the quarterfinal stage for the first time in this World Cup after seven straight appearances in the tournament.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Morocco vs Croatia followed by Germany vs Japan and Spain vs Costa Rica HERE.

23 November 2022
17:03 PM

70 MIN - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Croatia fighting hard for opener!

Croatia fighting hard for the opening goal with almost 70 percent of the possession with them. Morocco defending their hearts out at the moment to keep the scores level.

Croatia 0 - 0 Morocco

16:45 PM

55 MIN - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Both teams pushing hard for opener!

Croatia and Morocco are going at it full throttle as it remains goalless in the 55 minutes played so far. Luka Modric and the Croatia midfield are dominating the possession but struggling in the final third.

Croatia 0 - 0 Morocco

16:19 PM

Half-time - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Goalless after 45 minutes

It is goalless at the half time whistle. Luka Modric and co have tried everything so far but it will take something out of the box to score against a disciplined Morocco side.

Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia

16:05 PM

32 MINS - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: No goal so far!

It remains goalless after 30 minutes in the contest between Morocco and Croatia. Luka Modric and co eye to score first as Morocco are pushed back into their defence line.

Morocco 0 - 0  Croatia

15:27 PM

LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Here we go!

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar clash between Morocco and Croatia is set to begin as both nations complete their respective national anthem and we are moments away from kick-off.

Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia

13:59 PM

Morocco vs Croatia: Playing XI are IN

Here are the Playing XI for Morocco vs Croatia Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 today...

MOROCCO: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Ziyech, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri.

Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Sabiri, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.

CROATIA: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Subs: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Livaja, Pasalic, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.

13:47 PM

Morocco vs Croatia: Full squads

Let's take a look at the full squads of Morocco and Croatia ahead of their Group F match today...

MOROCCO: Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Anas Zniti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Ganza Ek Niyssaiyu, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Badr Benoun, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Samy Mmaee

Midfielders: Younes Belhanda, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ilias Chair, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Amine Harit

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Munir El Haddadi, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ayoub El Kaabi, Walid Cheddira, Soufiane Rahimi, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ryan Mmaee, Abde Ezzalzouli

CROATIA: Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja.

13:23 PM

MOR vs CRO: Luka Modric doesn't want to COMPARE 2022 with 2018

Luka Modric will look to replicate the form that helped Croatia qualify for the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. The Real Madrid star is not ready to compare FIFA World Cup 2022 with 2018 ahead of their opening clash against Morocco.

Read what Croatia's Luka Modric has to say HERE.

13:02 PM

GER vs JAP: Blue Samurai's TOP goals

'Blue Samurai' Japan are making their seventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup but will be looking to progress to the quarterfinals for the first time at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Japan open their campaign against Germany today, here are some of their best World Cup goals...

12:28 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo OUT of Manchester United

Meanwhile in a BIG development overnight, Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United after his explosive interview before the World Cup. Former teammate Wayne Rooney says Ronaldo left United no choice. Read all about it HERE and Watch Rooney's reaction below...

11:55 AM

Germany vs Japan: Check Live Streaming details

Four-time champions Germany will take on Japan in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022 today. Can Germany put the disappointment of 2018 World Cup behind them?

Check Germany vs Japan Live Streaming details HERE.

11:26 AM

Spain vs Costa Rica: La Rojas aim for LANDMARK goal

The 2010 World Cup champions Spain will open their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a game against Costa Rica. La Rojas are on the cusp of scoring their 100th goal in the World Cup.

11:13 AM

Morocco vs Croatia: Check Live Streaming details

2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia are set to face Morocco in their first Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 today.

Check Morocco vs Croatia Live Streaming details HERE.

11:05 AM

MOR vs CRO: Luka Modric will RETIRE if...

Luka Modric has promised to give in writing that he will RETIRE from the sport if Croatia win the World Cup, much like his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Croatia open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Morocco today.

11:04 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match here.

