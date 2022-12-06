LIVE Updates | Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Football Match Live Score: Check head-to-head stats of Spain vs Morocco
Spain's devastating defeat to Japan in their final group-stage match may have damaged their confidence. But La Roja are aware that this is the first time since they won the competition in FIFA 2010 that they haven't been able to make it past the quarterfinals. Morocco, on the other hand, has so far at the FIFA World Cup 2022 played better than expected and won their group. They are participating in the round of 16 for just the second time in history.
The winner of Group F, Morocco, will face Group E's runners-up, Spain. The fact that Spain placed second in their group was shocking. But Japan had a fantastic group stage, winning over Germany and Spain to take first place. But now that Japan's world cup run has come to an end after losing on penalties to Croatia, Spain would prefer to lead Group E. The North Africans won the group, which also included Belgium, by going undefeated (two wins and one draw)
Interesting facts ahead of Spain vs Morocco
- This will be Morocco and Spain's second World Cup encounter; in the first, in the 2018 group stages, Morocco twice seized the lead before tying 2-2, with a last-second Spain equaliser by Lago Aspas.
- Spain has never lost against Morocco in three prior encounters (W2 D1), with their two victories coming in November 1961 qualifying play-off legs for the 1962 World Cup (1-0 away, 3-2 home).
- Spain was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16, falling to the tournament's hosts Russia on penalties following a 1-1 draw. They last advanced past this point in 2010, going on to win the competition that year.
- The only other occasion Morocco has competed in the World Cup knockout stages was in 1986, when they lost 1-0 to Germany after making it to the round of 16.
- After playing African teams five times in the group stages, Spain will play an African team for the first time in a World Cup knockout game (W3 D1 L1). Only Nigeria managed to defeat Spain, winning 3-2, in 1998; Luis Enrique, the current manager of Spain, started the game.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Head-to-Head
Out of the three games Spain has played against Morocco, two have finished in victories and one in draws. In those games, Spain scored six goals while also giving up four. The previous match between the two groups took place during the group stages of FIFA 2018 and ended in a 2-2 draw.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Spain vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
