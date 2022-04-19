Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield on Wednesday (April 19) in the Premier League matchup which will be crucial for both the teams. With the title race far from over for United, they are currently eyeing a top four spot to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Liverpool are going neck to neck with defending champions and league leaders Manchester City for the title. The Jurgen Klopp side are in red-hot form as they defeated City in the FA Cup semi-finals and have already won the Carabao Cup this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in excellent form following his two hattricks in last five game he has played against Norwich and Tottenham Hotspurs. However, the 37-year-old is going through a difficult time following the sad news of his newborn child's death, his participation in the Liverpool clash still remains a doubt.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Liverpool vs Manchester United English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played on Wednesday (April 17) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played at Anfield.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United in India?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.