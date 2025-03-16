Liverpool vs Newcastle United Final, FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live vs NU EFL Cup Final Football Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

EFL Cup Final 2025: Arne Slot’s Liverpool will lock horns with Newcastle United in the EFL Cup 2024-25 Final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 16. The Reds, who are the defending champions, are aiming for a record-extending 11th EFL Cup title, while Newcastle will be looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

Liverpool Chase Another EFL Cup Title

Liverpool has a strong history in the EFL Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, having won the competition 10 times, the most by any club. Despite their recent Champions League exit, the Reds will be eager to bounce back and add another piece of silverware to their cabinet.

Currently leading the Premier League table with 70 points from 29 matches, Liverpool will enter the final as favorites. However, they will have to manage without key defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez, all of whom are sidelined due to injuries.

Newcastle Eye First-Ever EFL Cup Title

Newcastle United, on the other hand, has twice finished as runners-up in the EFL Cup, including in the 2022-23 season, when they lost to Manchester United. This time, they will be determined to go one step further and claim their first-ever title.

The Magpies are currently sixth in the Premier League with 47 points from 28 matches and will be keen to pull off an upset at Wembley. However, they too have injury concerns, with Lewis Hall and Sven Botman ruled out, while Anthony Gordon will miss the final due to a three-match suspension.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Final - Match Details

Date & Time: Sunday, March 16, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

Here are the streaming details for the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Final match 2025

When will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Final match be played?

The match will take place on Sunday, March 16.

Where will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Final match be played?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Final match begin?

The match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Final match begin?

The match will not be televised in India.

How can I watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2024-25 Final match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2024-25 Final will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

With both teams eager to secure the first domestic trophy of the season, a thrilling battle is expected at Wembley. Can Liverpool defend their title, or will Newcastle United create history?