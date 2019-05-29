close

UEFA champions League

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah seeks Champions League final redemption

Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah seeks Champions League final redemption
Image Credits: Reuters

Mohamed Salah is keen to make a decisive contribution in Saturday`s Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur and help lay to rest the demons of Liverpool`s nightmare defeat by Real Madrid a year ago.

Salah injured his shoulder in a coming together with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos during last year`s final in Kiev and was forced to leave the field with half an hour played.

Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 and their Egyptian forward is fired up by the thought of scoring the winner this time around and helping his team claim their sixth European Cup.

"I hope I can play the full game this time. I`m very excited," Salah told reporters on Tuesday. "I hope we can right what happened last season, get a good result and win the competition."

"(Scoring the winner is) not just a dream. I hope it becomes a reality and I score in the final."

Salah also said that Liverpool had learnt their lessons from last year`s disappointment and that the team was better off for the experience.

"This is our second final in a row," he added. "We lost the first but everything feels better this time around and we have more experience than last time."

"I hope we can win it. It will be tough. This is a final and no opponent would have been easy... It is harder because (Tottenham) is an English side."

