‘Logical At My Age’: Lionel Messi Hints At Possibly Missing 2026 FIFA World Cup Title Defence

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has dropped a major hint that he may not feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina will look to defend their crown. At 38, Messi admitted it is “logical” to consider stepping aside, but stressed that his final decision will depend entirely on his fitness and form leading up to the tournament.

Messi once again showcased his class in Buenos Aires, scoring a record-breaking brace in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela. It was his last World Cup qualifier on home soil, and the electrifying atmosphere at the Monumental Stadium underlined his unmatched stature.

Speaking after the game, Messi told TyC Sports (via Goal):

“As I’ve said before, I don’t think I’ll play another World Cup. At my age, it’s only logical to think I might not. But I haven’t made a decision yet. It will depend on how I feel physically.”

The Inter Miami star explained that his approach is to go “day by day” without overthinking the long-term.

“When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don’t, honestly, I don’t enjoy it - and if that’s the case, I’d rather not be there. Hopefully, I can finish this MLS season strong, have a good preseason in 2026, and then make a decision.”

Despite his cautious stance, Messi’s brilliance continues to mesmerize fans. The Monumental crowd erupted into chants, fireworks lit up the night sky, and emotions ran high as their hero delivered yet another masterclass.

Reflecting on his journey, Messi became visibly emotional.

“To finish this way, here, is what I always dreamed of - finishing with my people. For years, I had Barcelona’s affection, and my dream was to have the same in my country. A lot was said over the years, but I’ll keep the good moments we built, especially after finally winning everything we dreamed of.”

As Argentina prepares for the 2026 edition in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the football world waits anxiously to see whether the magician from Rosario will grace the global stage one last time.