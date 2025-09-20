Advertisement
MANCHESTER UNITED VS CHELSEA LIVE STREAMING INDIA

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Premier League 2025 Clash - Preview, Timing, And Where To Watch In India

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Premier League 2025 Clash - Preview, Timing, And Where To Watch In IndiaImage Credit:- X

The Premier League 2025 season brings another blockbuster as Manchester United face Chelsea in a highly anticipated clash. Both sides are looking to strengthen their positions in the league table, and with the history between these two giants, fans can expect an intense battle at Old Trafford.

Match Preview

Manchester United come into this game with a mixed run of form, striving for consistency under their current manager. The Red Devils will be banking on their attacking stars to deliver, with their home record proving crucial in recent encounters. Defensively, however, United will need to tighten up against Chelsea’s quick forwards.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are aiming to continue their resurgence this season. With a balanced squad and young attacking talent, they have the firepower to trouble United’s backline. The midfield battle will be key, with both teams boasting players who can dictate the tempo and create opportunities.

In head-to-head history, United and Chelsea have shared one of the most competitive rivalries in English football, with neither side willing to give an inch. This clash promises drama, goals, and high-intensity football that fans love to see.

Match Details

Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League 2025

Date: 20th September 2025

Kick-off Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to Watch in India

Television Broadcast: Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Available on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)

Fans can also follow live updates, scores, and commentary across official Premier League platforms and sports news portals.

What to Expect

With both teams eager to claim three points, the game could come down to fine margins. United’s attack versus Chelsea’s disciplined defense sets the stage for a thrilling contest. Expect tactical battles, late drama, and potentially season-defining moments.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

