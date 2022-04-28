London side Chelsea will lock horns with Manchester United on Friday (April 29) in the Premier League matchup. Chelsea will look to carry their winning momentum following their win over West Ham in the last fixture.

A win at Old Trafford will guide Chelsea to 68 points and against Manchester United will take Chelsea to 68 points but Thomas Tuchel’s men will still be remaining at third spot on the Premier League points table.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League match here:

Manchester United vs Chelsea Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay, N’Golo Kante

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-captain- Mason Mount

Manchester United vs Chelsea Predicted playing XIs:

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz