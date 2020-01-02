Manchester United's Paul Pogba to undergo ankle surgery, out for 3-4 weeks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed that key midfielder Paul Pogba will need an operation on his ankle injury which will keep him out for "three or four weeks".

"We've had scans and it's nothing major, but it's something that has to be dealt with," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He's been advised to do it (the operation) as soon as possible and we will probably do it soon, so he will be out for three or four weeks.

"It's a big blow because Paul is out now and Scott (McTominay) is also injured -- he is out for a few months.

"We just hope that Paul can come back in a month-ish. But if Fred and Nemanja (Matic) played like they did today, I will be happy," Solskjaer said.

France World Cup winner Pogba made his comeback last month from an ankle problem that had kept him out since the end of September.

United lost to Arsenal 0-2 on Wednesday night.