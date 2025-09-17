Mbappé Seals Real Madrid’s Historic Double Milestone With Win Over Marseille

European giants Real Madrid continued their remarkable love affair with the UEFA Champions League, becoming the first club in history to reach 200 wins and score 700 goals in the competition. The milestones were achieved after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Olympique Marseille at the Santiago Bernabéu.

A Tough Start, A Strong Response

The night began nervously for Madrid as Timothy Weah put Marseille ahead midway through the first half. But Los Blancos quickly regrouped, with Kylian Mbappé calmly converting a penalty before halftime to bring the scores level. The second half saw further drama when Dani Carvajal was sent off, leaving Madrid with ten men. Despite the setback, the home side showed its trademark resilience. Once again, Mbappé rose to the occasion, slotting home a second penalty to seal the win and etch Madrid’s name in the history books.

Double Milestone for the Kings of Europe

200 Champions League Wins: Madrid’s victory made them the first club to reach 200 wins in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

700 Goals in UCL: With Mbappé’s brace, their tally crossed 700 goals, another record unmatched by any other club.

Unique Feat: No other team in the Champions League era has managed to combine both achievements, reaffirming Real Madrid’s dominance in European football.

Mbappé Leading the Way

The spotlight once again belonged to Kylian Mbappé, who has quickly established himself as Madrid’s go-to man in decisive moments. His composure under pressure and ability to deliver on the big stage reflect the very essence of what has kept Madrid at the top of European football for decades.

Looking Ahead

For Real Madrid, these milestones are not just numbers; they are symbols of a legacy built on resilience, excellence, and star power. As their Champions League campaign begins with history already made, expectations will only rise. With Mbappé in red-hot form and the squad blending experience with youthful energy, Madrid look set to continue their pursuit of yet another European crown.