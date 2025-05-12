Mbappe Hat-Trick Not Enough As Real Madrid Fall To Barcelona Again

Real Madrid endured another painful defeat to Barcelona, losing 4-3 in a match that brought them closer to the La Liga title but didn't seal it just yet. Despite the tight scoreline, Carlo Ancelotti's side were never truly in control, with Barcelona dominating throughout the game, as per Goal.com.

The match started positively for Madrid, who took the lead in just five minutes. Kylian Mbappe made a great run behind Barcelona's defense, was fouled in the box, and confidently converted the penalty. He scored again soon after, showing his quality with another sharp finish. However, Madrid's lead didn't last long as Barcelona found their rhythm.

Eric Garcia scored for Barcelona, sneaking in front of a stranded Raul Asencio to head home. Lamine Yamal made it 2-1 with a composed finish after a great team move. Raphinha then took charge, scoring twice in quick succession to turn a 2-0 Madrid lead into a 4-2 advantage for Barcelona at the break.

Madrid fought back in the second half with a more solid defensive display, creating a chance for a comeback. Mbappe combined with Vinicius Jr. for the third goal, giving Madrid hope, and the Frenchman completed his hat-trick. However, their push for an equalizer was hampered. Madrid had another opportunity through debutant Victor Munoz, but he missed a clear chance to score.

As things stand, FC Barcelona top the table with 82 points from 35 matches, as they have won 26 games and lost five, while Real Madrid sit second with 75 points from the same number of games Barcelona played, they have won 23, and lost six.