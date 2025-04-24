Mbappe Returns, Lewandowski Out: Real Madrid And Barcelona Set For Copa Del Rey Clash Amid Injury Setbacks

Real Madrid come into the final on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, with young Turkish star Arda Guler netting the decisive goal. Despite the three points keeping them in the title hunt, the victory came at a cost. Defender David Alaba, starting at left-back, suffered two muscular injuries and was forced off early. His replacement, Eduardo Camavinga, also failed to finish the match, limping off just minutes before the final whistle. Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the match that it would be "difficult" for either to recover in time for Saturday, compounding the team’s defensive woes with Ferland Mendy also sidelined.

Ancelotti is expected to call upon Fran Garcia to fill the gap at left-back, a significant test for the 24-year-old in one of the most high-stakes matches of the season. There is a glimmer of good news for Madrid, however, as Kylian Mbappe returned to full training earlier this week. After picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal, his availability offers a huge boost to the attacking line, potentially providing the X-factor needed to break down a well-drilled Barcelona defense.

On the other side, FC Barcelona are also facing their own injury crisis. Star striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained last weekend, dealing a blow to Xavi’s attacking plans. The Polish forward’s absence means Barcelona will have to rely on alternative options up front, reshuffling their forward line and possibly turning to younger or less experienced attackers to lead the charge.

Beyond the injury concerns, the clash will come down to tactical nous and individual brilliance. Real Madrid may have the edge in recent form and depth, with players like Mbappe and Rodrygo capable of game-changing moments. However, Barcelona have shown resilience throughout the season and can never be underestimated in a final, especially with midfield maestros like Pedri and Gavi likely to shoulder more responsibility in Lewandowski’s absence.

This Copa del Rey final could ultimately be a tale of who adapts better under pressure. With both sides handicapped by missing key players, it’s a question of depth, mentality, and big-match temperament. Ancelotti’s experience in knockout fixtures may give Madrid the slight edge, but if Barcelona can find cohesion in the final third, they have more than enough talent to make it count.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 FC Barcelona.

Expect a tight match where Madrid’s attacking edge and experience just about tip the scales in their favor.