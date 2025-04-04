Messi vs Ronaldo: Argentina Holds No. 1 Spot in FIFA Rankings, Portugal Drops Down Again

Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, continue to dominate world football, maintaining their position at the top of the FIFA rankings in the latest update. Meanwhile, Spain has climbed to second place, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal has slipped to seventh after a disappointing defeat.

Argentina’s Continued Dominance

Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with ease, leading the rankings with 1886.16 points after impressive victories against Uruguay (1-0) and Brazil (4-1). The national team has now spent two full years at the top of the FIFA rankings, a streak that began in April 2023.

Argentina has now accumulated 1,498 days as the world’s No. 1 team across all their stints in FIFA history, including:

- March 2007

- October 2007 – June 2008

- July – October 2015

- April 2016 – March 2017

With the next FIFA Ranking update set for July 10, 2025, Argentina will continue adding to its record at the top.

Portugal’s Fall in Rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat against Denmark, which resulted in their drop to seventh place in the latest FIFA rankings. The Netherlands, with improved performances, moved up to sixth place, overtaking Portugal.

Top 10 Teams of FIFA Rankings (April 2025 Update)

Argentina remains at the top of the table with 1886.16 points, and Spain moved up to second position with 1854.64 points. France has dropped to their position with 1852.71 points. England with 1819.20 points and Brazil with 1776.03 points round up the top 5 Spots.

The Netherlands has climbed to the sixth position with 1752.44 points, while Portugal has slipped to the seventh position with 1750.00 points. Belgium with 1735.75 points, Italy with 1718.31 points, and Germany with 1716.98 points complete the top 10.

With only three months until the next FIFA rankings update, all eyes will be on teams aiming to improve their standings. Can Spain challenge Argentina for the No. 1 spot, or will Messi’s team continue their dominance?