Mohamed Salah Creates History, Wins PFA Player Of The Year For Record Third Time

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year for 2025, becoming the first footballer to win the prestigious award three times. The Egyptian previously won the honour in 2018 and 2022.

Salah’s Record-Breaking Season

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has consistently delivered match-winning performances, and last season was no different. The 33-year-old finished as the Premier League’s top scorer with 29 goals and also topped the assists chart with 18. His brilliance guided Liverpool to the league title, as they finished 10 points ahead of Arsenal.

This stunning campaign also saw him become the first player ever to claim the Premier League Player of the Season, the Golden Boot, and the Playmaker award all in the same season.

Strong Competition in the Shortlist

Salah edged out tough competition from a six-man shortlist voted by PFA members, which included Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Other Major Winners

Young Player of the Year (Men): Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), who scored eight league goals and netted four in the Champions League, including a hat-trick against Celtic.

Women’s Player of the Year: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), who scored nine league goals and eight Champions League goals, helping Arsenal beat Barcelona for the European crown.

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Olivia Smith (Liverpool), top scorer for the club with nine goals last season. She has since moved to Arsenal in a record £1 million deal, becoming the first female footballer to cross the seven-figure transfer mark.

Premier League Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)