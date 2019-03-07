Newcastle's Sean Longstaff likely to miss rest of EPL season with knee injury

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff could be sidelined for the remainder of the ongoing 2018-19 English Premier League (EPL) season due to a knee injury.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury when he challenged West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass for the ball during his side's 0-2 defeat in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday. He was forced to leave the field at half-time and substituted subsequently.

"Newcastle United can confirm midfielder Sean Longstaff is likely to miss the remainder of the 2018/19 season with a knee ligament injury," the club stated on their official website.

Longstaff has appeared in a total of 13 games for his club in all competitions this term, scoring just two times.

Newcastle, who are currently placed at the 14th spot in the league standings with nine games remaining, will next lock horns with Everton on Saturday.