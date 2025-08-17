Newly Appointed Coach Khalid Jamil Shocks Indian Football by Dropping Sunil Chhetri From CAFA Squad, Know Full List Of Probables

In a shocking move by newly appointed Head Coach, Sunil Chhetri has been excluded from India’s list of 35 probables for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, as announced by the new head coach Khalid Jamil. The tournament is set to be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the list without providing any specific reason for leaving out Chhetri, who had returned from international retirement earlier this year. Chhetri has appeared in four matches for India in 2025 following his comeback. It seems unlikely his omission is due to poor form. His club, Bengaluru FC, has yet to begin pre-season training, and earlier this year, the club suspended salaries for its first-team players and staff because of uncertainty regarding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Other Bengaluru FC players such as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh are included in the probables list.

Came Back From Retirement

Chhetri had initially announced his international retirement after playing against Kuwait in June 2024. However, he returned to represent India against the Maldives after the then-head coach Monolo Marquez requested his help during the Asian Cup qualifiers third round. Since Chhetri’s return, India has drawn with Bangladesh and lost to Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifiers, leaving the Blue Tigers facing challenges in qualifying for the continental event in 2027.

Training for the team is underway in Bengaluru, with 22 players having already joined the camp. The remaining 13 players are expected to report once their commitments with their respective clubs in the Durand Cup conclude. India is placed in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup alongside Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. The Blue Tigers will face Tajikistan on August 29, Iran on September 1, and Afghanistan on September 4.

The AIFF emphasized in a statement, “The AIFF has urged all clubs to release national team players for this crucial assignment, which also prepares the squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore (away & home).”

Players already at the camp include:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Benchamin

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Nikhil Prabhu, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh