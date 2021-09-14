Neymar protected by Facebook system after he posted nude pics of a woman: Report

As per a report by Wall Street Journal, a Facebook programme called ‘Xcheck’ in 2019 allowed PSG striker Neymar to post nude photos of a woman who accused him of rape before it pulled down the content after some time.

Notably, the post was seen by 56 million Facebook and Instagram users before it was removed.

Facebook reportedly exempted millions of high-profile users, including celebrities, politicians, sportspersons, and journalists from some or all of its community standards, apparently contradicting the social network's public statements that its rules apply to everyone.

An internal review of Facebook's practices from 2019 stated the company "was not actually doing what we say we do publicly." The XCheck program also included most government officials but not all candidates running for office, according to the report. In 2020, at least 58 lakh users were reportedly part of XCheck.

The users who benefited from this system included former United States President Donald Trump, Brazilian footballer Neymar, US senator Elizabeth Warren and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rape accusations against Neymar

In 2019, Brazillian model – Najila Trindade accused football superstar Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. However, she was indicted with fraud, extortion, and slander charges after a Sao Paulo judge dismissed her rape case against one of the world’s highest-paid footballers, citing insufficient evidence.

Instead, prosecutors said in a statement that investigators had found “indications of slanderous denunciation and extortion” in the woman’s accusation.

Neymar had always protested his innocence, saying their relations were consensual.