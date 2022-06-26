Neymar to part ways with PSG this summer: Reports

Neymar is considering a move away from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in this summer window after club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi criticised the team's performance in the last few seasons. The Brazil star was bought by PSG from FC Barcelona and in the process he became the world's most expensive player till date after the Ligue 1 club paid 222 million euros to the Spanish Giants back in 2017. However, the Brazilian forward failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League title for the club and after spending five years with the French giants, he is considering a move out of the club, as per RMC Sport.

According to a report, Juventus are considering and weighing up moves for Neymar as the maverick star has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

The report said that PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi recently spoke out about the team's shortcomings last season, and refused to confirm that Neymar would still be at the club in 2022-23.

"A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more!," Al Khelaifi told Le Parisien via RMC Sport.

"They all have to be 100%. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. To give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. You have to become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game," he added.

It is understood that Neymar felt targeted by the president's comments, and this could have moved him closer to the exit door.

With IANS inputs