NorthEast United Script Emphatic 6-1 Win In Durand Cup Final, Clinch Back-to-Back Titles

NorthEast United FC scripted history by becoming the first team in 34 years to defend the Durand Cup title, crushing debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in a one-sided final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 07:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NorthEast United FC scripted history by becoming the first team in 34 years to defend the Durand Cup title, crushing debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in a one-sided final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. With this triumph, the Highlanders joined an elite list, matching East Bengal’s feat from 1990-91 of winning the prestigious tournament in consecutive years.

Dominant Show in the Final

From the outset, NorthEast United looked a class apart. Asheer Akhtar opened the scoring after capitalizing on a defensive lapse before Parthib Gogoi doubled the lead with a superb strike on the stroke of halftime. In the second half, Thoi Singh made it 3-0 before Diamond Harbour briefly reduced the deficit via a fortunate deflection. But the defending champions quickly re-established control, Jairo netted the fourth, Andy Rodríguez slotted home the fifth, and star forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie sealed the emphatic win with a late penalty, his 40th career goal in Indian football.

Ajaraie Shines Bright

Ajaraie once again proved to be the game-changer. With one goal and three assists, he was deservedly named Man of the Match. His brilliance throughout the tournament underlined why he is among the most impactful foreign signings in Indian football.

Record Prize and Historic Achievement

The victory also brought financial rewards, with NorthEast United pocketing Rs 1.21 crore, the highest prize money in the tournament’s 137-year history. More importantly, it marked the first time since East Bengal’s golden run that a team has defended the trophy successfully, ending more than three decades of waiting for such a feat.

Journey to Back-to-Back Titles

The Highlanders’ road to glory was built on consistency. They topped their group comfortably and overcame Bodoland FC and Shillong Lajong in the knockout stages. Ajaraie’s early hat-trick in the group phase set the tone for what turned out to be an unforgettable campaign.

A Statement of Intent

This dominant win is not just about silverware; it’s a statement that NorthEast United is establishing itself as a powerhouse in Indian football. Their back-to-back Durand Cup victories will inspire the next generation of footballers from the region while strengthening the club’s legacy in the country’s oldest football tournament. 

