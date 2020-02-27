हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola sets record for most wins as manager in Champions League knockout games

Pep Guardiola also created another record as he became the manager with the most number of wins (10) against Madrid in all competitions in the 21st century, surpassing Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone.

Pep Guardiola sets record for most wins as manager in Champions League knockout games
Image courtesy: Reuters

Madrid: As Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday (February 26), Pep Guardiola set a record for having the most number of wins as a manager in the knockout matches of the tournament. 

Guardiola surpassed Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and Sir Alex Ferguson to achieve the feat.

Ancelotti, Mourinho and Alex Ferguson all had 27 wins to their credit in the knockout matches of the Champions League.

Guardiola also created another record as he became the manager with the most number of wins (10) against Madrid in all competitions in the 21st century, surpassing Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone.

In the match between Real Madrid and City, the former opened the scoring first as Isco registered the goal for the side in the 60th minute. However, City came back from behind to register a win. 

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne netted goals for the visitors in the 78th and 83rd minute, respectively.

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityChampions League
