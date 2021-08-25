Playboy model Luana Sandien bids Rs 4.45 crore for Lionel Messi’s teary tissue, to ‘pose naked with it’

Barcelona football club super-fan and Playboy model Luana Sandien has offered almost half a million pounds (Rs 4.45 crore) for Lionel Messi’s teary handkerchief. The 34-year-old Argentina captain was handed a tissue by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo as he broke down in tears while announcing his Barcelona exit earlier this month.

And when Playboy model Luana Sandien, who has over 51,000 followers on Instagram, spotted the item online she jumped at the chance to buy it. She said: “I bid $600,000 (Rs 4.45 crore) to get the Messi handkerchief gone, after that the ad disappeared. I gave more than half the advertised amount believing I would win, but the ad disappeared after my bid, out of nowhere,” Luana was quoted as saying by The Sun tabloid.

“The ad went off the air without giving more information about the outcome of the case, so we don’t know if anyone bought the artefact, or if the advertiser gave up on the idea. I hope I made it,” the Playboy model added.

It’s not yet clear whether Brazilian beauty Sandien has been successful in her bid for the handkerchief, which she plans to ‘pose naked’ with if the offer is accepted.

The 27-year-old lives in Barcelona and previously told the Brazilian press, ‘the (Barcelona) players are much hotter than other teams’.

The Brazilian model has appeared on the cover of Playboy Africa posing in a Barcelona shirt, with sales of the magazine up a reported 50 per cent as a result of her Barcelona outfit.

Messi announced his tearful Barcelona exit earlier this month after La Liga financial fair play regulations meant the Catalan club could not afford to offer him a new contract.

Meanwhile, Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite being yet to make his debut for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. The forward has now been called upon by Lionel Scaloni to perform his international duties.

Notably, Messi hasn’t played a single minute of competitive action since helping Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final on July 11. The six-times Ballon d’Or winner left FC Barcelona to join Ligue 1 club PSG as a free agent after the Spanish club announced that ‘financial and structural obstacles’ meant the deal between them and Messi could not be completed.

Messi was unavailable for PSG’s first three league games of the ongoing campaign but has been training continuously with the squad. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino earlier had stated that Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend before the international break comes into effect.