Premier League 2025-26: Man United vs Arsenal Headlines Opening Weekend, Liverpool to Kick Off Title Defence at Anfield

Premier League 2025-26: A high-voltage Sunday showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal headlines the opening weekend of the 2025-26 English Premier League season, with champions Liverpool beginning their title defence at home to AFC Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.

The Premier League announced its full fixture list on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse of the challenges ahead just weeks after the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

Marquee Fixtures: Opening Weekend (UK Time)

Friday, Aug. 15

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday, Aug. 16

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United (15:00)

Brighton vs Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland vs West Ham United (15:00)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley (15:00)

Wolves vs Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, Aug. 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United vs Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, Aug. 18

Leeds United vs Everton (20:00)

Early Season Drama: Big Clashes Loom Large

After opening against Bournemouth, Liverpool's title defence will be tested early, with a daunting trip to Newcastle in week two followed by a blockbuster home clash against Arsenal.

For Arsenal, the start is even more brutal – they face Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle within their first six games. The Gunners, who ended runners-up for a third straight season, will need to be at their sharpest from day one.

Manchester City, chasing their seventh league crown under Pep Guardiola, begin away to Wolves on August 16.

New Eras and New Homes

Everton begin life at their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium on August 23 against Brighton, moving from their historic Goodison Park home.

Sunderland, back in the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17, host West Ham on the opening weekend.

Leeds United, also returning to the top flight, welcome Everton on August 18.

Thomas Frank's Premier League managerial debut for Tottenham is at home vs Burnley, just days after facing PSG in the UEFA Super Cup.

Key Season Dates

FA Community Shield – August 9/10

UEFA Super Cup – August 13

Premier League Kickoff – August 16

UCL Group Stage Draw – August 28

Transfer Window Closes – September 1

UCL Group Stage Begins – September 16

Highlights – Upcoming Big Matches

Aug. 23:

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Leeds

Aug. 30:

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Burnley

Brighton vs Manchester City

Sept. 13:

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Burnley vs Liverpool

Sept. 20:

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Oct. 18:

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Fulham

Nov. 22:

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Everton

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Jan. 24:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Wolves

West Ham vs Sunderland

Mar. 21:

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Brighton vs Liverpool

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Newcastle vs Sunderland

May 2:

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Final Day – May 24:

Brighton vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

While the opening weekend kickoffs are locked in, all remaining fixtures are subject to changes based on TV scheduling and European competition involvement. With heavyweight clashes scheduled throughout the early months and key title-deciding games spread across the calendar, the 2025-26 Premier League season promises to be another thrilling chapter in English football.