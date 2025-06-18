Premier League 2025-26: Man United vs Arsenal Headlines Opening Weekend, Liverpool to Kick Off Title Defence at Anfield
The 2025–26 Premier League season kicks off on August 15, with champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth and a blockbuster Manchester United vs Arsenal clash headlining opening weekend. Scroll down for more details.
Premier League 2025-26: A high-voltage Sunday showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal headlines the opening weekend of the 2025-26 English Premier League season, with champions Liverpool beginning their title defence at home to AFC Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.
The Premier League announced its full fixture list on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse of the challenges ahead just weeks after the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.
Marquee Fixtures: Opening Weekend (UK Time)
Friday, Aug. 15
Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth (20:00)
Saturday, Aug. 16
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United (15:00)
Brighton vs Fulham (15:00)
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (15:00)
Sunderland vs West Ham United (15:00)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley (15:00)
Wolves vs Manchester City (17:30)
Sunday, Aug. 17
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (14:00)
Manchester United vs Arsenal (16:30)
Monday, Aug. 18
Leeds United vs Everton (20:00)
Early Season Drama: Big Clashes Loom Large
After opening against Bournemouth, Liverpool's title defence will be tested early, with a daunting trip to Newcastle in week two followed by a blockbuster home clash against Arsenal.
For Arsenal, the start is even more brutal – they face Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle within their first six games. The Gunners, who ended runners-up for a third straight season, will need to be at their sharpest from day one.
Manchester City, chasing their seventh league crown under Pep Guardiola, begin away to Wolves on August 16.
New Eras and New Homes
Everton begin life at their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium on August 23 against Brighton, moving from their historic Goodison Park home.
Sunderland, back in the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17, host West Ham on the opening weekend.
Leeds United, also returning to the top flight, welcome Everton on August 18.
Thomas Frank's Premier League managerial debut for Tottenham is at home vs Burnley, just days after facing PSG in the UEFA Super Cup.
Key Season Dates
FA Community Shield – August 9/10
UEFA Super Cup – August 13
Premier League Kickoff – August 16
UCL Group Stage Draw – August 28
Transfer Window Closes – September 1
UCL Group Stage Begins – September 16
Highlights – Upcoming Big Matches
Aug. 23:
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Leeds
Aug. 30:
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Burnley
Brighton vs Manchester City
Sept. 13:
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Burnley vs Liverpool
Sept. 20:
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Oct. 18:
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Fulham
Nov. 22:
Arsenal vs Tottenham
Manchester United vs Everton
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Jan. 24:
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Wolves
West Ham vs Sunderland
Mar. 21:
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Liverpool
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest
Newcastle vs Sunderland
May 2:
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Arsenal vs Fulham
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Final Day – May 24:
Brighton vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Brentford
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
While the opening weekend kickoffs are locked in, all remaining fixtures are subject to changes based on TV scheduling and European competition involvement. With heavyweight clashes scheduled throughout the early months and key title-deciding games spread across the calendar, the 2025-26 Premier League season promises to be another thrilling chapter in English football.
