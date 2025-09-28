Advertisement
ARSENAL VS NEWCASTLE LIVE

Premier League 2025: Arsenal Face Newcastle United; Check Live Telecast Details For Indian Fans

Arsenal travel to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League encounter. Both teams have enjoyed strong starts to the 2025/26 season, making this clash crucial in the early title race. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Premier League 2025: Arsenal Face Newcastle United; Check Live Telecast Details For Indian FansImage Credit:- X

Arsenal travel to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League encounter. Both teams have enjoyed strong starts to the 2025/26 season, making this clash crucial in the early title race. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, will look to extend its unbeaten run, while Newcastle, led by Eddie Howe, aim to capitalise on home advantage.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Broadcast Details

When is the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be played on Sunday, September 28.

At what time does the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match begin?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match being played?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle United football match will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United football match online on the Hotstar app.

Why This Match Matters

Arsenal will look to maintain momentum and strengthen their push for the top spot in the table, while Newcastle will be eager to prove their consistency against one of the league’s strongest sides. The clash is expected to feature high-intensity football, tactical battles, and standout performances from both squads.

