Premier League: No positive results in latest round of coronavirus testing

In a major boost to the English Premier League's planned restart on June 17, the England's top-flight league has confirmed that the latest round of coronavirus testing produced no positive results.

In an official statement, Premier League said that a total of 1,130 players and club staff were tested in the fourth round of COVID-19 testing and all of them came back with negative results.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the EPL said.

The Premier League further said that they would continue to keep the details of the clubs and individiuals private, while results of COVID-19 testing will be made public after each round.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement said.

Earlier this week, 1,008 Premier League players and club staff underwent COVID--19 tests in the third round of testing and four of them came back with positive results to take the overall cases in the league to 12.

Prior to that, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between May 19-22.Of these, two were tested positive from two clubs.

Meanwhile, six from three clubs were diagnosed with COVID-19 out of 748 players and club staff who underwent tests in the first round of testing.

Premier League is all set to return to action from June 17, three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

The league will resume with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match, provided that all safety requirements are in place. These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.

All the 92 remaining matches in the season will take place behind closed doors due to fear of coronavirus pandemic.