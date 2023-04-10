Premier League: Virgin van Dijk 'Far Better' Than Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic, Believes Jamie Carragher

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is "far better" Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic, believes Jamie Carragher. The Dutch defender is being criticised a lot these days following Liverpool's average performance this season.

Van Dijk is considered as one of the best in the business since his move to Liverpool in January 2018. The Netherlands international moved from Southampton to Anfield for a massive price tag of £75 million ($93m). He has won a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club World Cup with the club. He has made 213 appearances for the club and is still the main defender of Jurgen Klopp's backline. (Premier League 2023: Liverpool Throw Title Race Wide Open After Thrilling Arsenal Draw, WATCH)

Never mind the best CB in the league, he’s been the best player in the league along with KDB for four years before this one.



We have never spoken about about other CB’s being the best player before, that shows the level he was at. https://t.co/1Igh7tMikM April 10, 2023

Former Liverpool defender Carragher respond to a tweet suggesting that "Van Dijk's drop off is actually insane" by saying: “VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres? Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team. Never mind the best CB in the league, he’s been the best player in the league along with KDB for four years before this one. We have never spoken about about other CB’s being the best player before, that shows the level he was at."

Virgil van Dijk is often compared to the likes of some great defenders of the modern era including some names like Sergio Ramos, Carlos Puyol, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand and many more. This all has happened since that one season when no one could dribble past the Dutch wall, yes the same season Liverpool went on to win the Premier League. However, former Liverpool footballer Carragher believes he is better from United legend Vidic.