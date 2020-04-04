PSG striker Neymar donates $1 million towards coronavirus relief fund

Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar has made a donation of 1 million US dollars towards Brazil's efforts to combat the threat of the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the globe.

Accoring to Xinhua news agency, the funds will be equally divided between the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and a charity campaign launched by television presenter Luciano Huck.

Last week, Huck had announced a drive to raise funds for needy with the support of many celebrities including Neymar and two-time world surfing champion Gabriel Medina.

Notably, the PSG striker is one the highest paid footballers in the world, reportly earning approximately 3.2 million U.S. dollars a month.

Neymar last appeared for the PSG during their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund which was played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris due to a fear of coronavirus.

Later, the UEFA had announced that all Champions League matches, including the final, have been postponed amdi COVID-19 outbreak.

In March, Portuguese football star and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his manager Jorge Mendes had decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to fight the threat of COVID-19.

The donation had brought the total number of the ventilators in the region to 99.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan region in December 2019, has so far affected more than 11,00,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 58,900 persons globally.