हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neymar

PSG striker Neymar donates $1 million towards coronavirus relief fund

Neymar last appeared for the PSG during their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund which was played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG striker Neymar donates $1 million towards coronavirus relief fund

Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar has made a donation of 1 million US dollars towards Brazil's efforts to combat the threat of the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the globe.

Accoring to Xinhua news agency, the  funds will be equally divided between the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and a charity campaign launched by television presenter Luciano Huck.

Last week, Huck had announced a drive to raise funds for needy with the support of many celebrities including Neymar and two-time world surfing champion Gabriel Medina.

Notably, the PSG striker is one the highest paid footballers in the world, reportly earning approximately 3.2 million U.S. dollars a month.

Neymar last appeared for the PSG during their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund which was played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris due to a fear of coronavirus.

Later, the UEFA had announced that all Champions League matches, including the final, have been postponed amdi COVID-19 outbreak. 

In March, Portuguese football star and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his manager Jorge Mendes had decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to fight the threat of COVID-19.

The donation had brought the total number of the ventilators in the region to 99.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan region in December 2019, has so far affected more than 11,00,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 58,900 persons globally.

Tags:
NeymarCristiano RonaldoPSGJuventusUEFAfootball
Next
Story

Brazilian legend Kaka picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Must Watch

PT7M47S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day