PSG vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where To Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match? Know Predicted Lineups As Messi Up Against His Former Team

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of one of the most symbolic showdowns of his club career. On June 29, at the iconic Mercedes‑Benz Stadium in Georgia, Inter Miami will clash with European champions Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. But this isn’t just another knockout fixture, it’s a reunion steeped in lingering unfinished chapters, legacy, and the potential for a compelling football drama.

A Reunion with History

This marks Messi’s first meeting with his former club since he exited PSG in 2023. In Paris, he formed a dream trio alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé one of the most electrifying attacking lines ever assembled. Though they dominated Ligue 1, the Champions League remained just out of reach. In a twist of fate, PSG secured that elusive glory this year under Luis Enrique just after Messi had moved on. The timing adds a poetic layer to this encounter: PSG’s redemption journey achieved, yet Messi’s chapter remains unfinished.

Opportunity for Redemption

For Messi, this match represents far more than another Club World Cup fixture. It’s a chance to rewrite European memory and close a chapter he never fully completed. Leading Inter Miami, MLS’s last contender in the tournament, Messi has a golden opportunity to engineer a historic upset. Eliminate the reigning Champions League champions, and it becomes not just a win, it’s a cultural milestone, a statement that soccer’s future is global.

Match Details for Fans

Inter Miami vs Paris Saint‑Germain Round of 16, FIFA Club World Cup

When? Saturday, June 29, at 9:30 PM IST

Where? Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Where to Watch (India)? Free live streaming on DAZN app and website. No TV broadcast option available.

PSG vs Inter Milan predicted lineups:

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián; Doué, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia.

Inter Miami (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Avilés, Falcón, Allen; Busquets, Redondo, Allende, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.

PSG vs Inter Squads:

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabián Ruiz, Gonçalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Désiré Doué, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, Gabriel Moscardo, Lucas Hernandez, Senny Mayulu, Nuno Mendes, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Matvey Safonov, Yoram Zague, Noham Kamara, Naoufel El Hannach, Ibrahim Mbaye, Lucas Lavallée, Willian Pacho, Arnau Tenas, João Neves.

Head Coach: Luis Enrique



Inter Miami: Drake Callender, Gonzalo Lujan, Sergio Busquets, Tomás Aviles, Fafà Picault, Telasco Segovia, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Baltasar Rodríguez, David Martínez, Ryan Sailor, Ian Fray, Jordi Alba, Oscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende, Leo Afonso, William Yarbrough, Tyler Hall, Allen Obando, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Rocco Ríos Novo, Maximiliano Falcón, David Ruiz, Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Marcelo Weigandt, Israel Boatwright, Santiago Morales.

Head Coach: Javier Mascherano