PSG's Thiago Silva, Ander Herrera sidelined few weeks with injuries

In a major blow to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Ander Herrera have been ruled out of action for a few weeks due to their respective injuries.

Confirming the news, the PSG issued a statement saying that Silva is likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks due to the right thigh lesion he sustained against Bordeaux.

Herrera, on the other hand, is likely to be absent for six to eight weeks citing a left thigh injury.

"Ander Herrera has a left thigh injury and is likely to be absent 6-8 weeks," the club said in an official statement.

"Thiago Silva, who came off during the game against Bordeaux, has a right thigh lesion. He's estimated to return in three weeks, depending on how the injury progresses," the statement added.

The development means the duo will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 match at home against Dijon and Coupe de France semi-final away clash to Lyon on March 4 as well as the league trip to Strasbourg on March 7.