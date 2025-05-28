Real Betis vs Chelsea: UEFA Conference League Final Live Streaming - When and Where To Watch In India?

The 2025 UEFA Europa Conference League final is set to be a thrilling encounter as Real Betis face Chelsea at the Tarczynski Arena in Wrocław, Poland, on Thursday, May 29, at 12:30 AM IST. For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Real Betis: Chasing Historic Glory

Under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis have reached their first-ever European final. Key players include Isco, who has rejuvenated his career with Betis, and Antony, whose dynamic performances have been pivotal. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is expected to play despite recent fitness concerns, adding creativity to the midfield. Betis' journey to the final has been marked by resilience and tactical discipline, making them formidable opponents.

Chelsea: Aiming for European Treble

Chelsea, managed by Enzo Maresca, is seeking to become the first club to win all three major European competitions. Having secured Champions League qualification through the Premier League, they now turn their focus to European silverware.

Tactical Overview

Both teams employ a 4-2-3-1 formation but differ in execution. Chelsea favors possession-based play with fluid transitions, while Betis relies on structured defense and swift counterattacks. The midfield battle, featuring Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo for Chelsea against Isco and Lo Celso for Betis, will be crucial in determining the match's outcome.

Real Betis vs Chelsea Broadcast details

TV Broadcast: The final will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the SonyLIV app and website. Ensure you have an active subscription to access the live stream.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Wrocław is expected to be breezy with clouds and sunshine, with a high of 65°F (18°C) and a low of 50°F (10°C). No severe weather alerts are in effect for the match day.

This final marks a significant event, with Chelsea aiming to secure another European title and Real Betis striving for their first continental trophy.