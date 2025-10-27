Real Madrid Edge Past Barcelona 2-1 In Thrilling El Clasico Clash

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: The first El Clasico of the 2025–26 La Liga season lived up to every bit of its billing full of flair, intensity, and plenty of controversy. From overturned penalties to stunning goals, Real Madrid edged out Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

VAR Takes Centre Stage Early On

The game began in dramatic fashion as Real Madrid thought they had earned a penalty just two minutes in. Referee César Soto Grado initially pointed to the spot after Vinicius Junior went down under a challenge from Lamine Yamal. However, VAR intervened, and replays showed that it was Vinicius who made contact with Yamal prompting the referee to overturn his decision.

Just minutes later, Kylian Mbappe appeared to give Madrid the lead with a sensational volley from outside the box after an Arda Güler flick. But once again, VAR stepped in, ruling the Frenchman narrowly offside.

Mbappe and Bellingham Put Madrid Ahead

Real Madrid finally broke through midway into the first half. A brilliant through ball from Jude Bellingham sliced open Barcelona’s defence, allowing Mbappe to slot home a low finish this time, the goal stood.

The hosts dominated possession, creating chance after chance, but a misplaced pass from Güler proved costly. Marcus Rashford capitalized and set up Fermín López, who calmly equalized for Barcelona against the run of play.

It didn’t take long for Madrid to respond. Bellingham, always in the right place at the right time, restored Madrid’s lead before half-time, finishing from close range after an Eder Militao header back across goal.

More VAR Drama and a Missed Penalty

The second half began with yet another VAR incident. The technology spotted a handball by Eric Garcia inside the box, awarding Madrid a penalty. Mbappe stepped up to double his tally but was denied by a stunning save from Barcelona’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, keeping his side in the contest.

Despite a spirited effort from Barcelona, Madrid held firm in defence to secure a crucial 2-1 win.

Real Madrid Extend Their Lead in La Liga

With this victory, Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid have now extended their lead over Barcelona to five points after 10 matches in the 2025–26 La Liga season. The result also marks a memorable night in El Clasico history the first ever to feature English players on both sides, with Jude Bellingham for Madrid and Marcus Rashford for Barcelona.

Final Score: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Goals: Mbappe (28’), Bellingham (44’) – Fermín López (36’)