Real Madrid Vs PSG FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Real Madrid vs PSG Fifa Club World Cup Semi Final Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

Current UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face Real Madrid, the most decorated club in UEFA Champions League history, in a high-stakes semi-final at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. The match will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday, July 10, at 12:30 AM IST.

A Clash of European Heavyweights

The encounter is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, pitting PSG’s star-studded squad against a resurgent Real Madrid side led by new manager Xabi Alonso. With both teams stacked with world-class talent and a shared ambition to lift their first Club World Cup title in years, the semi-final promises fireworks.

Strong French Connection on Both Sides

An added layer of intrigue is the French influence within both camps. PSG’s squad will feature several French internationals, including Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to lead the attacking charge.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, continues its long-standing tradition of French excellence, with former legends like Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema, and Raphael Varane having played key roles in the club’s history. Kylian Mbappe, a symbol of French football, now dons the white jersey of Real Madrid and will face his former club in what is being called a marquee reunion.

Road to the Semi-Final

PSG arrive in the semis after defeating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in successive matches. Both victories highlighted PSG’s tactical discipline and attacking flair, with their French core performing consistently.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is aiming to salvage a trophyless 2024–25 season by clinching the Club World Cup title. The team remains unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look to continue that streak against a formidable PSG unit.

Eyes on Mbappe in High-Voltage Encounter

One of the biggest storylines heading into the clash is Kylian Mbappe’s face-off with PSG, the club he left earlier this year. The French superstar has already made an impact at Madrid and will be central to Alonso’s plans to outwit his former side.

Winner to Face Chelsea in the Final

The winner of the PSG vs Real Madrid semi-final will go on to face Chelsea, who have already booked their place in the final. The final will be played on Sunday, July 13.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Match Details

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Date: Thursday, July 10

Time: 12:30 AM IST (India)

TV Broadcast in India: Not available

Online Streaming in India: DAZN app and website

Which venue is hosting the PSG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup semi-final match?

The PSG vs Real Madrid semi-final of the Club World Cup 2025 will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

What is the date and time for the PSG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup semi-final match?

The PSG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup semi-final will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, July 10.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The PSG vs Real Madrid semi-final will not be available for live broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian viewers can stream the PSG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup semi-final live on the DAZN app and website.

As two European giants with rich legacies and current ambitions lock horns, fans across the globe await a football spectacle. All eyes will be on New Jersey as the Club World Cup 2025 edges closer to crowning its next champion.