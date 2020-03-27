हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Spain is second only to Italy in numbers of deaths due to the virus, with the toll passing 4000 on Thursday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@realmadriden

Real Madrid`s Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the country`s Superior Sports Council.

Spain is second only to Italy in numbers of deaths due to the virus, with the toll passing 4000 on Thursday. Over 56,000 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in the country.

The lockdown in Spain is expected to be extended once the initial 15-day measure is completed this weekend.

"Thanks to the close collaboration between the two institutions, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be turned into an adapted space used to store donations of medical supplies in the fight against the pandemic," Real said in a statement.

"All of this material will be given to the Spanish health authorities, who are under the authority of the government, in order that the resources be used optimally and efficiently, which is necessary given the current emergency.

"The club will also allow entities and businesses, especially those linked to sport, the possibly to make donations, either economic or in the form of materials required by the Ministry of Health."

Real Madrid Bernabeu stadium Coronavirus COVID-19 football
