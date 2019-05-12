close

Real Sociedad women end Atletico Madrid's double dreams with Cup win

Representational image (Reuters)

Real Sociedad lifted the Copa de la Reina for the first time by coming from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Saturday`s women`s cup final, denying Atletico the double.

Esther Gonzalez opened the scoring for Atletico in the 15th minute in front of 17,000 supporters at a crammed and lively Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, having scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Sociedad last week to clinch the league title.

The strike was quickly cancelled out, though, by Mexico striker Kiana Palacios, and Spain international Nahikari Garcia put the Basque side in front on the hour mark.

Sociedad held on to their lead despite Kenti Robles and Ludmila da Silva hitting the woodwork for Atletico in the closing stages, winning their first major trophy.

