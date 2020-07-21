Ronaldo becomes only player to score 50 goals in Premier League, La Liga and Serie A

Portuguese playmaker Cristiano Ronaldo created history on Monday (July 20) after the Juventus striker became the first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Ronaldo's scored a penalty against Lazio to record his 50th goals in the Italian top-flight since joining Juventus. He has also become the fastest player to achieve this feat since 1995.

The successful penalty also means that Ronaldo, 35, also equalled Giuseppe Signori's 1994-95 record for penalty goals in a season, with 12 successful conversions so far in this season.

Ronaldo came to Turin before 2018-19 season after spending nearly a decade at Spanish La Liga giant Real Madrid. It is to be noted that Ronaldo won every major domestic honour and four Champions League titles during his stay at Real Madrid. Before joining Real, the Portuguese star spent six years at Manchester United.

At Real Madrid and United, Ronaldo scored an impressive number of goals. For United, he netted 118 goals in 292 games, while for Real, Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 games. At international level, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals so far.

Juventus are looking to lift another Serie A crown and Ronaldo's good show will be an important factor in helping them achieve this milestone.