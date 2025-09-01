Advertisement
SENNE LAMMENS

Senne Lammens Transfer Update: Manchester United Agree To Sign Goalkeeper From Royal Antwerp For This Amount

Manchester United have agreed a deal with goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. He is set to become the fifth signing of the summer for Ruben Amorim.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Senne Lammens Transfer Update: Manchester United Agree To Sign Goalkeeper From Royal Antwerp For This AmountPic credit: Royal Antwerp FC

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for around 21m euros (£18.1m). The 23-year-old Lammens has agreed for a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

According to a Sky Sports report, the Belgian is travelling to Manchester to finalise his move and undergo a medical.

The report further mentioned that United had explored other options, including Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but after extensive discussions and negotiations, the club decided that Lammens is the ideal choice for the future. 


           BREAKING: Manchester United agree €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens, here we go!

Manchester United are now set to proceed with four goalkeepers, with Lammens joining the existing trio of Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana and Tom Heaton.

However, the transfer windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia are open until September 11 and 10 respectively. Should an appropriate offer arrive for any of their other goalkeepers, the club is expected to weigh it up.

Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens is set to become the fifth signing of the summer for Ruben Amorim, pushing their total spending to £232m after the additions of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon. 

Who Is Senne Lammens?

Senne Lammens joined Royal Antwerp on a free transfer from Club Brugge in 2023, featuring in 64 matches for the club and lifting the Belgian Super Cup the same year.

Lammens, who is yet to make an appearance for the country's senior team, received his first call-up in March 2025 and is seen as the long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

The young goal-keeper made 30 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season for Antwerp, keeping seven clean sheets. Before the deal was finalised, Lammens was omitted from Royal Antwerp’s squad for consecutive Belgian Pro League matches against KV Mechelen and KVC Westerlo. 

