हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serie A

Serie A clubs to return to group training from May 18

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and a date has not yet been set for the season to re-start, although players have returned to individual training while respecting social distancing rules.

Serie A clubs to return to group training from May 18
Representational Image

Soccer clubs in Italy`s top-flight can resume full training from May 18, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday, as part of a further easing of restrictions of one of the world`s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and a date has not yet been set for the season to re-start, although players have returned to individual training while respecting social distancing rules.

Italy was the first European country to be seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis while Serie A was the first league to play matches without spectators and the first major league to suspend play.

Conte confirmed that football clubs would return to training on Monday along with other sports teams but could not give any details about when Serie A would resume.

On Saturday, Germany`s Bundesliga became the first major European league to re-start since the COVID-19 pandemic obliterated the global sporting calendar.

"There are so many pressures to re-start Serie A but it is necessary that the highest safety conditions are in place," Conte added.

"To give a precise date we need to have some more guarantees than those we have at the moment but from what I`ve been told, we haven`t had them yet."

Juventus were leading the Serie A standings by one point over second-placed Lazio with 12 games remaining when the season was halted in March.

Italy has the third-highest death toll from coronavirus in the world although its daily tally on Saturday fell to 153, the lowest since March 9.

Tags:
Serie AItalyBundesligafootball
Next
Story

Leipzig survive late scare in 1-1 draw with Freiburg in Bundesliga
  • 90Confirmed
  • 2Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Lockdown 4.0 will be applicable from May 18, Know who can get relief?